President urges investors to help develop tourism industry

President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad here on Sunday said that the government has planned to promote tourism industry and invited domestic and foreign investors to contribute to the plan.

The president made the remarks in a message addressing domestic and foreign investors marking the World Tourism Day. Significant role of tourism industry in the global economy has brought a rapid promotion in the sector in a way that all countries in the world spare no effort to promote this industry by national and international investments, he said. Tourism industry acts as a strategic bridge which joins world nations together, said the president in the message. Tourism industry creates jobs, reduce poverty and deprivation and play significant role in adequate distribution of wealth and sound economic relations, he said. ""Tourism can even promote peace, friendship and stability in the world."" He said that the Islamic Republic of Iran spares no effort to help promote durable peace, sound and just social, cultural and economic development through tourism industry. He said that promotion of tourism industry requires collective contribution of state sector, domestic and foreign private sectors. ""The government is determined to help promote the industry and has invited all Iranian and foreign investors to come to the scene."" World Tourism Day was honored in Esteqlal hotel in Tehran hosting a number of officials, Majlis representatives and ambassadors of foreign countries. (Source: IRNA)