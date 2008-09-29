Tehran to host IOR-II forum

TEHRAN -- The second Iran Oil Refining Forum (IOR-II) will be held in Tehran at the IRIB auditorium from October 11 to 12.

The two-day event, organized by the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC), has been sponsored by 12 energy firms from across the world, PIN reported.Cutting-edge breakthroughs in the refining industry, the most efficient methods for refining extra-heavy crude oil, recycling oil refining waste, and the new approaches for the improvement of productivity in refineries are to be discussed in the forum.Petroleum Minister Gholam-Hossein Nozari, Foreign Minister Manuchehr Mottaki, NIORDC Managing Director Mohammad-Reza Nematzadeh, and Senegalese Energy Minister Samuel Sarr are scheduled to deliver speeches on the opening day