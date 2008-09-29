LG Innotek to merge LG Micron to boost efficiency

SEOUL (Reuters) - LG Electronics Inc.’s component units LG Innotek Co. Ltd. and LG Micron Ltd. plan to merge at the end of the year to boost efficiency and achieve greater economies of scale.

Combining the two will create a comprehensive electronic parts maker to rival Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co., which supplies Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.LG Electronics, the world’s fourth-largest mobile phone maker and third-biggest appliance maker, owns 50 percent of LG Innotek and 52 percent of LG Micron. The merger will take place on Dec.“The merger is aimed at growing (the companies) into a global player in the component industry,” LG Innotek and LG Micron said in filings to the Korea Exchange.The companies said in late August they were considering a merger. LG Innotek’s shares have risen 7.9 percent since then bucking a slightly weaker broader market . Kosdaq-listed LG Micron have gained 10.5 percent against a 5 percent fall in the junior index .Shares of both companies were suspended at the time of the merger announcement. Trading will resume on Tuesday.LG Innotek will absorb smaller LG Micron. Shareholders of LG Micron will receive 0.7252187 shares of LG Innotek for each LG Micron share they own. Those who oppose the merger can ask companies to buy back their shares, for 48,938 won for LG Innotek shares and 36,267 won for LG Micron shares.LG Innotek, valued 622 billion won ($522 million) at the current market price, trades at 7.1 times this year’s projected earnings. LG Micron, worth 396 billion won ($332 million), trades at 10.2 times -- both much lower than Samsung Electro-Mechanics’ multiple of 35.6, according to Reuters data.LG Innotek makes mobile phone components such as liquid crystal display and camera modules, and recently started a light emitting diode (LED) lighting business. Key products made by LG Micron include printed circuit boards and display-related components.