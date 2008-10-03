Karrubi: Imam Khomeini’s grandson has no intention to run for presidential election

TEHRAN -- National Confidence Party chief has announced that Hassan Khomeini, the grandson of late Imam Khomeini, has no intention to run for presidential elections.

NCP Secretary General Mahdi Karrubi also told a meeting of reformers in Zanjan, northwest Iran, on Friday that he himself doesn’t approve of Hassan Khomeini’s candidacy.“Seyyed Hassan Khomeini personally opposes candidacy, and I also have no belief” that he should contest the election, Karrubi said in reaction to efforts by some groups to encourage Hassan Khomeini to field his candidacy for next year’s presidential election.-------Curbing inflation possibleKarrubi pointed to the current economic condition, saying it is possible to curb inflation.The Majlis representatives are focusing on the current economic condition and know how to control inflation, the former Majlis speaker said.------- High oil prices“We could not make use of the opportunity provided by the increase of oil prices,” he added, pointing to the rise of the global oil prices during the presidency of Mahmud Ahmadinejad.However, he said, “We should not mourn over the past, but we should learn from it.”--------- No democracy without political partiesHe argued that the only solution to the problems and the only way to progress is “holding elections and doing reforms”.The reformist cleric insisted that establishing true democracy is impossible without active political parties.He also said the people are “not indifferent to their fate” and predicted that they will turn out actively in the elections.