StatoilHydro's Snoehvit to start 30-day shut-down

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian oil and gas producer StatoilHydro said on Friday production from the Snoehvit gas field in the Barents Sea is due to stop on Oct. 4 for a planned 30 days to replace two heat exchangers at the gas liquefaction plant. The equipment to be removed from the Melkoeya facility outside Hammerfest in northern Norway was new when Snoehvit came on stream about a year ago. However, the design criteria for these components have since changed. Although new heat exchangers were ordered in early 2008, a long delivery period meant that they could not be replaced during the turnaround this summer. A number of other heat exchangers of the same type but of varying sizes are also due for inspection during the shutdown.