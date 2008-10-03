Venezuela, France sign cooperation agreements

CARACAS (Xinhua) -- Venezuela and France signed 10 agreements on cooperation at a meeting here on Thursday, according to news reaching here.

The agreements were signed in Paris during the second high-level meeting of the two countries and 10th meeting of a commission led by Venezuelan Foreign Minister Nicolas Maduro and his French counterpart Bernard Kouchner.The agreements include bilateral cooperation on energy, military, telecommunications, tourism and fight against drug trafficking.During the meeting, Maduro said that it is important to reach an agreement on the fight against drug trafficking and drug abuse.Kouchner said he hoped the two country's cooperation on technology transfer would be reinforced.The two ministers also discussed issues related to the 5th Latin America, Caribbean and European Union Summit (ALC-UE) and France's participation in the project of Orinoco Oil Strip in Venezuela.