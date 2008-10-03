Pumpkin so big they had to use a forklift truck

They loaded it on with a tractor and a muck rake, it was unloaded by a forklift truck and on the way they got lost, but Frank and Linda Baggs’ effort to transport their giant pumpkin all the way from Dorset to Malvern Autumn Show at the weekend finally paid off.

The 1,341lb (609kg) monster grown at home by their son Mark has been officially declared Europe’s biggest.Raised in a poly tunnel on a diet of cow muck and chicken pellets, the pumpkin took pride of place in the show’s giant vegetable section and drew gasps of amazement from around 60,000 visitors to the event on Three Counties Showground.Show spokeswoman Sharon Gilbert said: “We were warned it was coming, but our stewards were worried we wouldn’t have any scales man enough to weigh it. Luckily, the Hereford Scale Company came to our rescue and provided a set that didn’t crack under the strain.”Even so, the giant vegetable was even bigger than its owners thought. Mrs Baggs said: “We reckoned it was going to be around the 1,200lb mark. We were really surprised when we found out how much it did weigh.“We brought it up here on a flatbed trailer going very carefully, but then we got lost a few miles from the showground and had to unload it. That was anxious.“Mark started growing giant vegetables back in 2005 for a laugh and in his first year he produced the world’s heaviest marrow. That got into the Guinness Book of Records. I think it was about 136lb. It’s just gone on from there.”The family have a 200-strong dairy herd at their farm at Wareham and the by-products from that are their secret ingredient when it comes to producing whopping vegetables.(Source: worcester.co.uk)