“Mainline” grabs two awards at Korean Film Festival

TEHRAN – Iranian gala “Mainline” received two awards at the 11th Pyongyang International Film Festival in North Korea last week.

Directed by Rakhshan Bani-Etemad and Mohsen Abdolvahhab, the movie won the best actress and the best screenplay awards.Baran Kowsari who plays the role of a drug addict won the best actress award, and writers Rakhshan Bani-Etemad, Mohsen Abdolvahhab, Farid Mostafavi, and Naghmeh Samini shared the best screenplay award.“Mainline” is about Sara, a bride-to-be grappling with heroin addiction as her wedding day fast approaches.Kowsari had also won the best actress awards at different Iran’s celebrations and festivals.The best film award of the festival went to Chinese “Assembly”