The crisis goes from bad to worse

The first step in recovery is admitting you have a problem. The carnage on Wall Street suggests investors have taken that step -- accepting the reality that the economy is in or headed for a recession, possibly a severe one.

The next step, which many people are loath to face, is figuring out what to do with their now sharply diminished investment dollars.History would suggest that, for some investors, the stock market might be an attractive target despite the natural temptation to flee. That sounds downright crazy right now, considering the Dow Jones Industrial Average is in free-fall, having plunged 40% from its all-time high a year ago.But past recessions show that stocks typically suffer the most before the economic downturn begins and start to recover at some point after it begins.The stock market’s current decline -- with the S&P 500 down 43% from its peak -- is already worse than usual.But stocks lost only 3%, on average, between the start and end dates of those recessions, as defined by the National Bureau of Economic Research. Stocks gained, on average, 6% during the six months after the recessions ended. That suggests buying and holding stocks during a recession is not a bad idea.The NBER defines a recession as a long-lasting, widespread, “significant” decline in economic activity. The NBER often makes its determination well after a recession has begun -- and sometimes after it has ended.Stocks fell 23% during the 1973-1975 recession, representing a big chunk of their total 48% decline.Before the 2001 recession, the dot-com boom had left stocks wildly overvalued.Before and during the 1973-1975 recession, interest rates were in the rafters, making savings accounts and bonds more attractive than stocks. Today, the Federal Reserve’s target interest rate is just 1.5%, theoretically making stocks much more attractive.The global financial system is in the grips of a crisis not seen since the Great Depression. Investors have little idea what will fix the problem and are not sure policymakers know, either.Investors also are unsure how much damage has been done to the economy by a credit crunch that has intensified in recent weeks to a credit freeze, making it difficult for companies to do business and for consumers to borrow money for spending. The market is already priced for a recession, but no one knows for sure how long the recession will last or how deep it will go.“That’s why we’re seeing such big corrections and high volatility,” says Neil Michael, head of quantitative strategies at SPA Exchange Traded Funds.Policymakers around the globe have all their guns trained on the current problem, and most observers expect them to avert a depression, which is essentially an unusually severe and long-lasting recession. That is one reason why it is probably too late to sell stocks now, if investors have already ridden them this far down.Still, it is virtually impossible to know how much corporate profits will suffer in the months and quarters to come. That is one reason many analysts recommend investors stay defensive. Among stocks, that means holding companies that can make money regardless of the economic climate, particularly makers of consumer staples such as canned food and toothpaste.The case for bondsWhen the credit crunch begins to ease, high-grade corporate bonds could be attractive. Investors have fled from any credit-related risk and, as a result, the bonds’ prices are very low and their yields very high.“In an environment where we have uncertainty on earnings and we have a stock market not table-pounding cheap, the bond market is offering a very competitive alternative,” says Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at Harris Private Bank in Chicago.Stocks of companies in emerging markets such as China and India have been pounded even harder than U.S. stocks, a trend that could reverse sharply when the tide finally turns. Right now, however, even the bravest and deepest-pocketed investors are not jumping into such investments. Some observers warn the time for taking bigger risks might not arrive until mid-2009.“A large number of assets are extremely cheap,” says Mark Cliffe, a London economist with Dutch financial-services firm ING. “But they could get cheaper.”(Source: The Wall Street Journal)