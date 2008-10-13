Larijani: Others pay for U.S. wrong mistakes

VIENNA (IRNA) -- Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani said on Monday that countries of the world pay for the U.S. wrong economic policies.

Larijani made the remarks in his keynote address to the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) meeting in Geneva on Monday.There is no doubt that some part of the problems refer to economic infrastructure of other countries who claim a global management but are not able even to be accountable for their wrong mismanagement and are not ready to compensate for their mistakes, he said.Lack of attention to the national economy has prepared grounds for adventurous and harmful economic moves of big countries, Larijani said.The only policy which helps prevent such damages is paying attention to infrastructure, national and indigenous economy of other countries, he said.Highlighting the significant role of parliaments in implementing such grave tasks, he said parliaments should adopt proper strategy to promote cooperation with countries having independent national economy to help bolster and strengthen their domestic economy.During his stay in Geneva, the Iranian speaker is to meet his counterparts from various countries on the sidelines of the meeting.Speakers and representatives from over 140 countries will participate in the event. The Iranian speaker will then proceed to Finland from Geneva on a two-day visit.