BMW says Jan-Sept China car sales up 30%

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - BMW, the world’s largest premium car maker, said on Monday it sold 30.4 percent more cars in mainland China in the first three quarters of 2008 compared to a year earlier.

Sales for January to September came to 47,342 cars, up from 36,300 a year earlier, it said in a statement.Sales of BMW brand cars rose 29 percent to 44,980, including 25,026 BMW 3 Series and 5 Series cars made in China. Sales of Minis jumped 65.9 percent to 2,362 cars.In the greater China area, comprising mainland China, Macau, Taiwan and Hong Kong, BMW sold 54,465 vehicles during the period, up 26 percent from a year earlier.BMW operates a manufacturing venture with Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd. in the northern Chinese city of Shenyang.