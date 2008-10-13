Clintons rally behind Obama

Bill and Hillary Clinton have made their first joint campaign stop in support of Democrat Barack Obama's bid for the U.S. presidency.

The appearance of the former first couple in Scranton, Pennsylvania, is seen as an attempt to boost Obama's vote in the U.S. blue-collar heartland.Obama's Republican opponent, John McCain, will try to revive flagging poll ratings in a key state, Virginia.He has signaled a change in tactics after some harsh attacks on Obama.The Clintons joined vice-presidential candidate Joe Biden in his birthplace, the town of Scranton, Pennsylvania, to call on voters to make Obama president.This was their first campaign appearance together since Obama narrowly defeated Mrs Clinton in the Democratic primaries earlier this year.""This election is too important to sit on the sidelines of history,"" said Mrs Clinton, who defeated Obama in the Pennsylvania primary by 10 percentage points.""It took a Democratic president to clean up after the last President Bush, it's going to take a Democratic president to clean up after this President Bush,"" she added.""Make no mistake about it. We've done it before and we'll do it again. America will once again rise from the ashes of the Bushes.""Bill Clinton asked Hillary's supporters to throw their weight behind Obama.""You need to remember, if you supported her, why you did it,"" he said.""If you ask yourselves who has the best ideas, who's got the best instinct, who's got the best ability to understand these challenges, who's got the best supporting cast, the answer is Barack Obama.""(Source: BBC)