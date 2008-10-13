Prepare your child for a new baby
October 14, 2008 - 0:0
Your youngster's reaction to the introduction of a new brother or sister could include a range of emotions, from joy to resentment.The Nemours Foundation offers these suggestions to help make the transition easier:
Look at your older child's baby pictures together.
Read books about bringing a new baby into the family.
Spend time visiting friends who have babies.
Let your child help pack a bag for the hospital.
Let your child help think of names for the new baby.
Have your child go to the doctor with you and listen to the baby's heartbeat.
(Source: HealthDay News)