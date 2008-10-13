Prepare your child for a new baby

Your youngster's reaction to the introduction of a new brother or sister could include a range of emotions, from joy to resentment.

The Nemours Foundation offers these suggestions to help make the transition easier:Look at your older child's baby pictures together.Read books about bringing a new baby into the family.Spend time visiting friends who have babies.Let your child help pack a bag for the hospital.Let your child help think of names for the new baby.Have your child go to the doctor with you and listen to the baby's heartbeat.(Source: HealthDay News)