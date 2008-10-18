Shahrudi: Iran's judiciary system a good model for Islamic states

TEHRAN (IRNA) -- Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Mahmud Hashemi Shahrudi said on Saturday that successful judiciary system of the Islamic Republic of Iran could be considered a good model for other Islamic countries.

Shahrudi made the remarks in a meeting with former Iraqi prime minister who is currently a member of parliament, Ibrahim Jaafari here on Saturday.Islamic countries such as Iraq can benefit from Iran's invaluable experience in judiciary reforms, he said.Iran spares no efforts to share its experiences in this field with Islamic countries, Shahrudi underlined.He hoped that through collective cooperation of Iraqi officials and people, the country's problems would be solved in the near future.Widespread poverty was a legacy left behind by ousted Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein and aggravated following the invasion of global arrogance, he said.Iraqi groups as well as countries in the region should collaborate to reconstruct Iraq and help restore peace and stability to the war-stricken country, he said.Iraqi officials should take advantage of Islamic principles in which the role of Ulema is of prime importance, Shahrudi said.