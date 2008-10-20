Laos, Vietnam plan power line for hydro-electricity: ADB

Laos and Vietnam plan to build a cross-border power transmission line so Laos can sell hydro-electricity to its energy hungry neighbor, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said Friday.

Japan and the ADB would help develop a loan program for the US$240 million project that includes an initial $1 million grant from the Japan Special Fund, the Manila-based bank added.Laos and Vietnam will each allot $150,000 to complete the funding requirement for the program.Landlocked Laos – which hopes to become the “battery” of Southeast Asia’s Mekong region by damming its rivers – has about 18,000 megawatts (MW) in hydropower potential but has only tapped 663 MW so far, the ADB said.Vietnam, which has enjoyed a decade of economic growth of 7.5 percent or more, is expected to see power demand rise by 16 percent a year until 2010, it said.The 165-kilometer power line will link the Ban Sok substation in southeastern Laos with Pleiku in Vietnam’s Central Highlands.The loans to Laos and Vietnam will be designed “to suit the commercial operation schedule of the 11 hydropower developers that will provide the 1,000 MW of electricity targeted for export,” the bank said.The two countries have signed a sale agreement for up to 5,000 MW by 2020.The ADB said Laos’ earnings from hydropower export to Vietnam, as well as Thailand, would “help fund projects that will bring electricity to rural areas, as well as social development and poverty reduction efforts.”Xavier Humbert, Senior Energy Specialist in the ADB’s Southeast Asia Department, said the estimated cost of developing the power transmission facilities will be around $150 million in Lao PDR and $120 million in Vietnam.The ADB has earmarked about $55 million for the power transmission project in its 2010 lending program, Humbert said in a statement.Humbert added that the “financing plan for the development of the power transmission facilities still needs to be finalized after discussion with potential co-financiers in both countries.”(Source: TN/AFP)