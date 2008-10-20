Iraq arrests three in murder of anti-U.S. Shiite MP

BAGHDAD (AFP) -– Iraqi authorities have arrested three electricity company employees suspected of involvement in the assassination of an anti-U.S. Iraqi Shiite lawmaker, the interior ministry said on Sunday.

MP Saleh al-Ogayly, 41, was killed on October 9 when a booby-trapped motorcycle exploded in the Baghdad's Sadr City Shiite bastion.""Right after the attack we questioned the 12 employees of the Habibiya power station in the southern district of Sadr City, near the site of the attack,"" interior ministry spokesman General Abdel Karim Khallaf said.""The probe focused on the owner of the booby-trapped motorcycle and he identified his accomplices,"" Khallaf told reporters, adding that three other suspects are on the run.Ogayly was one of the 32 members of the parliamentary group of anti-U.S. radical Shiite cleric Moqtada al-SadrSupporters of Ogayly have accused U.S. forces in Iraq of being responsible for the attack but Khallaf said the charges were ""unfounded"".If found guilty of Ogayly's murder, the suspects risk the death sentence and would be executed by hanging.