UK has new plans for Iraq

Britain's new defense minister, John Hutton, indicated that the country's role in Iraq would see a ""fundamental change"" in early 2009.

Clear progress has been made in Iraq in recent months and the security situation throughout the country has improved, Hutton said.Hutton on Sunday arrived for a surprise visit to the capital Baghdad that included talks with Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki.""We want, in the first months of next year, to see a fundamental change in our military mission in Iraq, moving towards an increased focus on military training and education as part of a broad-based bilateral partnership,"" he said.By the end of this year, a formal agreement on the status of British forces in Iraq would be in place, he added.Hutton was due to travel to Basra in the south of the country on Monday for talks with British soldiers stationed there.Hutton took over the defense portfolio from Des Browne two weeks ago in a cabinet reshuffle.There are some 4 100 British soldiers stationed in Iraq.Prime Minister Gordon Brown has said that the number of British troops in Iraq would be reduced next year.His Iraqi counterpart said at the beginning of October that British troops were no longer needed to maintain security in the south of the country.Al-Maliki would like the British soldiers to remain and offer further training to Iraq's security forces. (Source: news24.com)