Saipa names new coach
October 21, 2008 - 0:0
Tehran Times Sports Desk@T= TEHRAN – The Saipa football club has appointed Reza Foruzani as caretaker coach after parting company with German Pierre Littbarski.
Littbarski joined Saipa on July 26 but left the team on October 8 after nine games.
The German has been the manager of Yokohama FC (twice), as well as assistant manager of Bayer 04 Leverkusen and manager of MSV Duisburg.
“Saipa’s players aren’t well-prepared in term of their physical condition. They need to get better for upcoming matches,” said newly-appointed Foruzani.
Saipa is 17th in the Iran’s Professional League with six points. The team sits one place from the bottom of IPL.
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