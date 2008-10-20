Saipa names new coach

Tehran Times Sports Desk

@T= TEHRAN – The Saipa football club has appointed Reza Foruzani as caretaker coach after parting company with German Pierre Littbarski.Littbarski joined Saipa on July 26 but left the team on October 8 after nine games.The German has been the manager of Yokohama FC (twice), as well as assistant manager of Bayer 04 Leverkusen and manager of MSV Duisburg.“Saipa’s players aren’t well-prepared in term of their physical condition. They need to get better for upcoming matches,” said newly-appointed Foruzani.Saipa is 17th in the Iran’s Professional League with six points. The team sits one place from the bottom of IPL.