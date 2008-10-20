Crescent Deal is By No Means Contrary to National Interests

Crescent deal is not only opposite to national interests at present condition, but also every single day of delay in enforcing the contract will be a real harm to the national assets, Hossein Afarideh an economic expert and the former head of the parliamentary energy commission stated.

Those who are not in favor of the deal are either not fully aware of the realities or they have been misinformed about the facts.Unfortunately, in recent years, some false information has been spread in the society relating to the deal with Crescent.“I am prepared to sit for a debate with the cons of the deal in order to reveal the facts to the public.”The Crescent deal was signed in 2001 after 4 years of negations between the National Iranian Oil Company and the Crescent Petroleum Company of the U.A.E.The deal is the first gas transfer contract signed by Iran in the Persian Gulf region.Although, Iran exports gas to Turkey and imports from Turkmenistan but the trade balance is negative. This is while the Crescent deal could turn the balance in favor of Iran.The Crescent deal was signed for the export of 5 billion cubic meters of gas annually for a period of 25 years. In the initial stages, the export was set to 500 million cubic feet per day which would be increased to 10 billion cubic meters annually.The deal should have been enforced in December 2005 but it was shelved due to some technical problems. At that time, officials claimed that the gas transfer price was low.The seventh parliament took measures to reveal the facts. Some opposite bodies said that Crescent is a brokerage and is not qualified for the contract. So, the energy commission dispatched some experts to visit the technical and engineering facilities of Crescent.The then Managing Director of the National Iranian Oil Company Gholamhossein Nozari was also present among the group of experts.The Iranian delegation got convinced that the ‘brokerage’ claim was false and that Crescent enjoyed 35 years of experience in the oil and gas sector working on the Mobarak joint field (between Iran and the U.A.E.) and is in cooperation with Iran for several years.We visited the gas refinery and the pipeline related to the Crescent gas deal and find out that Crescent is an experienced company active in the oil and gas sector, he noted.Afarideh went on to say that the only issue which remained questionable was the gas transfer price.The thermal arte and the then price of oil were included in the formula for determining the gas transfer price. The contract explicitly says that the gas price can be revised with the changes in global prices.He said that the Crescent deal gas transfer price is higher than the figures in similar contracts concluded by the Saudi Arabia and Qatar and is considered as the highest price of gas transfer in the Persian Gulf region.He remarked that the Crescent deal is signed for the transfer of sour gas and it is natural to be in lower price than sweetened gas.For instance, the Dolphin deal for the transfer of sweetened gas from Qatar to the U.A.E is priced at some 40 dollars per thousand cubic feet and is constantly increased by 2 percent annually. This is while the Crescent deal gas price is dependent upon global oil prices and is priced at some 180 dollars per thousand cubic meters of sour gas (based on $120 per barrels oil price) equaling 4 times of the Dolphin deal gas price.Afarideh added that the Crescent deal has not stipulated a specific source for gas supply. It was agreed that Salman gas field would be the best choice for gas supply due to its nearness to the U.A.E and the fact that it is jointly tapped by Iran and the U.A.E.Seventy percent of the Salman field is situated in Iran and 30 percent in the U.A.E.The United Arab Emirates has been extracting 540 million cubic feet of gas daily from the field for 10 years and is planning to raise the figure to 720 million cubic feet within the nest two years. But unfortunately Iran has no specific plan for increasing its share of tapping the gas field.No need to say that the current situation will not be in favor of Iran. The Crescent gas deal will empower Iran to grab a share of the U.A.E gas market and this would elevate the economic and political status of Iran in the region.“The gas export is among policies of the government,” he said and added that the Crescent deal will lay the grounds for the swap of gas between Iran and the U.A.E. during their peak of consumption which is summer in the U.A.E. and winter in Iran respectively. This is considered as among advantages of the contract.Referring to the plan for exporting gas to India and Pakistan, he said that the gas transfer price has been set based on the LNG price in Japan market.The price would be 17-40 dollars per thousand cubic feet of gas and this is a very low price for the gas export.