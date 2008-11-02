Iran ready for closer ties with India

TEHRAN – Foreign Minister Manuchehr Mottaki on Sunday called for expansion of cooperation between Iran and India.

Regular meetings between Iranian and Indian officials show that the two countries are determined to boost their bilateral relations, Mottaki told a seminar on indo-Iran relations which was also attended by Indian foreign minister.He expressed satisfaction with the two countries’ growing economic relations, saying Iran-India trade stands at $9.33 billion.“India is one of the most important trade partners of Iran,” he asserted.Mottaki stated that the two countries have the potential to further bolster their cooperation in trade economic, industrial, and cultural spheres. “Iran-India joint economic commission is a good venue for expansion of bilateral relations.”He went on to say that Iran and India share common stance on many regional and international issues including the crises in Iraq and Afghanistan.“Both countries want peace and stability in the region and believe that the territorial integrity of the regional countries should be protected. Iran and India are against unilateralism and insist on respecting the rights of other nations.”----------- Iran, India ancient neighborsThe seminar was also addressed by Indian Minister of External Affairs Pranab Mukherjee.The minister said Iran and India have historical relations and bringing stability to the region is the two countries’ common concern.Mukherjee said, Iran and India shared common borders until 1947 and today they are both neighbors to Afghanistan and Pakistan. Obviously, developments in these countries affect both Iran and India, he stated“Recent history has deprived us of geographical contiguity but we are, and always will remain close friends because of our historical links and the contemporary substance of our relationship,” he said.He said the ground is fertile for closer cooperation between Tehran and New Delhi especially in energy sector. “Iran is a major energy exporter, while India is amongst the fastest growing energy markets in the world,” Mukherjee said.Elsewhere in his remarks, the Indian minister said that New Delhi did not sign the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty in the 1960s because it believed the treaty was fundamentally unequal.“At that time, being a dissenter meant pressure, costs and burdens but, in our view, accepting an unequal arrangement would have been worse.”