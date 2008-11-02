Former Iran coach arrested

Iran former coach Mohammad Mayeli-Kohan has been arrested on Sunday following the complaint filed by Esteghlal Ahvaz manager.

Former Saipa football coach made an interview last season in favor of Esteghlal Ahvaz’s coach Majid Jalali who was under pressure from team officials to not get good results.He had told the media in his interview, “when Shafizadeh (Esteghlal Ahvaz manager) was a toddler, Jalali was teaching in schools.”Mayeli-Kohan has also headed Khuzestan’s Fulad Ahvaz last year