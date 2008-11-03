Lebaneseresistance is an example for regional states: president

TEHRAN (IRNA) -- President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad said on Sunday evening that the Lebanese resistance to Israeli regime is good example for all regional nations.

He made the remark in a meeting with former Lebanese president Emile Lahoud who is on a tour of Iran.He voiced Iran's support for the Lebanese resistance movement, reiterating that the Islamic Republic has supported the Lebanese nation in the most difficult times.Since the “enemy of the Lebanese nation has become weak,” it can be easily defeated through a unity of the Lebanese people, the Iranian president said.Briefing Ahmadinejad on the latest developments in his country, Lahoud said the Lebanese leaders have always favored close cooperation with Iran.He lauded the vigilance of the Lebanese nation vis-a-vis the conspiracies of the Zionist regime.Lahoud reiterated that future belongs to independent and peace loving nations.