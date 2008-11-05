Air strikes killed about 40 civilians: Karzai

KABUL (AFP) – Afghan President Hamid Karzai said Wednesday around 40 civilians, including women and children, were killed in international air strikes that hit a village in southern Afghanistan.

The president “condemned the air strike which killed around 40 and wounded another 28 civilians in Shah Wali Kot district of Kandahar province,” a statement from his office said.Villagers had earlier said around 36 civilians were killed in Monday's strike, which hit a wedding party, but Afghan authorities had refused to give the number of casualties.