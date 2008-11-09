Larijani is hopeful about ‘success’ of nuclear talks

TEHRAN – Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani said on Sunday that he is optimistic about the “success” of nuclear talks between Iran and the major powers.

“I see success in continuation of talks,” Larijani told reporters.Larijani’s statement followed a letter to Iranian chief nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili on Thursday by EU foreign policy chief Javier Solana in which he called for resuming nuclear talks.Solana represents the 5+1 group (five permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany) in nuclear talks with Iran.The letter indicates that the 5+1 group “is still interested in continuation of talks,” Larijani noted.“I believe that if they look at negotiations carefully and make efforts to use diplomatic tools the views will become close to each other,” remarked Larijani who led Iran’s nuclear talks with the European Union troika of France, Britain and Germany until he resigned as Supreme National Security Council chief October last year