Obama victory making Israeli diehards uneasy

WASHINGTON (Daily Times) -- There are some in Israel who are in panic, fearing that the new American president will push Israel to end the Palestinian occupation and move towards peace.

Gideon Levy writes in Haaretz, a leading Israeli daily, that when someone is called a ‘friend of Israel’, to an Israeli it means “a friend of the occupation, a believer in Israel’s self-armament, a fan of its language of strength and a supporter of all its regional delusions”.It means someone who will give Israel “a carte blanche for any violent adventure it desires, for rejecting peace and for building in the territories”. He writes that Israel’s greatest friend in the White House, President George W. Bush, was someone like that.Bush policies: “There is no other country where this man, who brought a string of disasters down upon his own nation and the world, would receive any degree of prestige and respect. Only in Israel. Only in Israel does the prime minister place George Bush’s portrait in his den, in his private home. Only in Israel does the prime minister travel to visit him in the White House. That’s because Bush was a friend of Israel. Israel’s greatest friend. Bush let it embark on an unnecessary war in Lebanon. He did not prevent the construction of a single outpost. … He did not pressure Israel to move ahead with peace talks, he even held up negotiations with Syria, and he did not reproach Israel for its policy of targeted killings,” according to Levy.Levy points out that Bush also supported the siege on Gaza and participated in the boycott of Hamas, which was elected in a democratic election initiated by his own administration, adding, “That’s just how we like United States presidents. They give us a green light to do as we please. They fund, equip and arm us, and sit tight. Such is the classic friend of Israel, a friend who is an enemy, and enemy of peace and an enemy to Israel.”Hope: “Let us now hope that Obama will not be like them. That he will reveal himself to be a true friend of Israel. That he will put his whole weight behind a deep American involvement in the Middle East, that he will try to solve the Iranian issue through negotiation -- the only effective means. That he will help end the siege on Gaza and the boycott of Hamas, that he will push Israel and Syria to make peace, that he will spur Israel and the Palestinians to reach a settlement. We should hope Obama will help Israel help itself, because that is how friendship is measured. That he will criticize its policy when he must, because that, too, is a test of true friendship,” he wrote.Occupation: Levy urges Obama to use his clout to end the occupation and dismantle the settlement project. The new president should remember that human and civil rights also apply to the Palestinians, not only to African-Americans. He needs to start with peace in the Middle East, home to the most dangerous of conflicts, which has been threatening the world for a century now, and is feeding international terrorism