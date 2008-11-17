Iran, Turkey to expand energy cooperation

TEHRAN (IRNA) -- Energy Minister Parviz Fattah said here on Monday that Iran and Turkey will expand their cooperation in the fields of water and electricity.

In a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Hilmi Guler, he said given the existing ties between the two countries, there is an opportunity for developing cooperation.He further noted that the opportunity should be seized in line with the interests of the two nations.Stressing the need to take serious steps for implementing agreements in the fields of water and electricity, Fattah also said that time is passing rapidly and future is not predictable. Therefore, Tehran and Ankara should not delay implementation of the deals.Referring to the rich oil and gas resources in Iran, he further said that most of countries of the world need Iran’s energy to meet their energy needs.Turkey enjoys an advantage due to its proximity to Iran, the minister noted.Pointing to Iran’s infrastructure activities for establishment of power station in northwestern Iran, especially in Tabriz, Orumiyeh and Ardebil, he further noted that Iran’s electricity can be transferred to Turkey.Fattah also said that the number of transmission lines between the two countries is insufficient.Iran has developed its energy cooperation with Iraq and Azerbaijan Republic and it also plans to expand its cooperation with Pakistan.Given its rich resources of energy, Iran has used renewable energies less than other countries and Turkey’s experience in the field can be useful for the country, he said.Guler, for his part, voiced his country’s readiness to help expedite implementation of the deals signed between the two countries.Stating that Turkey will join Europe’s Electricity Union in near future, the Turkish official said that its membership in the union can provide a suitable opportunity for transfer of Iran’s electricity to Europe in a short time.Currently, there is no obstacle in the way of developing cooperation, Guler said, voicing his country’s readiness for exchange of experience in the field of renewable energies.