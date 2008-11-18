TEHRAN – Tehran and Ankara on Monday signed an agreement on the transmission of 35 billion cubic meters of Iran’s gas to Europe via Turkey.

Iranian Oil Minister Gholam Hossein Nozari and his Turkish counterpart Hilmi Guler signed the accord in Tehran. It envisages the joint construction of a 1,850-kilometre pipeline from the southern port of Assaluyeh to the Bazargan border area with Turkey in northwest Iran.The agreement also calls for the development of three phases of Iran’s South Pars offshore gas field with Turkish investment.“It was agreed that 50 percent of the gas from these (three South Pars) phases be sold to Turkey,” AFP quoted Nozari as saying in a joint press conference with Guler.Each phase of South Pars gas field has been designed to produce 25 million cubic meters of gas a day.Turkey already buys gas via a conduit from the northwestern Iranian city of Tabriz to Ankara at a rate of around 10 billion cubic meters a year.Iran itself imports around 25 million cubic meters of gas a day from Turkmenistan.The initial gas deal in 2007 was criticized by Washington, which urges its allies -- including NATO member Turkey -- to cut business with Iran.Iran ready for gas venture with Russia, QatarIran plans to set up a joint firm with Russia and Qatar.Russia, Iran and Qatar -- respectively ranked first, second and third in the world in terms of gas reserves -- agreed to boost coordination at a meeting in Tehran last month, and this month held a follow up meeting in Doha.Russian gas monopoly Gazprom said in a statement when the Doha meeting took place that the three could team up to develop Iran’s South Pars gas field, a vast reserve of gas of which the southern part is in Qatari territory, Reuters reported.Russian business daily Kommersant reported that Gazprom, Qatar Liquefied Gas Company Ltd and National Iranian Oil Company may agree to build a pipeline from South Pars to Qatar, where gas will be liquefied.“There is agreement on setting up of a joint company which would be able to develop work in the three countries or any other world spot. But to have Iran’s gas go to Qatar and be changed to LNG there, we do not accept that by any means,” Iranian Oil Minister Gholamhossein Nozari was quoted as saying.“The Islamic Republic agrees to the two countries, Qatar and Russia, investing in South Pars and the production of gas to be done on partnership basis in Iran,” the minister said.Iran had said last month that three states had reached consensus on setting up a gas version of OPEC. Russia described the group as a “big gas troika.”Gas consumers like the United States and European states have opposed the formation of any gas body like OPEC, arguing that the market should set prices