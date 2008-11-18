Ireland may back the European Union's Lisbon Treaty in a second vote if the country is allowed to retain its EU commissioner and receives assurances in areas including taxation and neutrality, an Irish Times poll showed.

Forty-three percent of those questioned said they would vote “yes” to the treaty, with 39 percent saying they would reject it. Eighteen percent had no opinion. In the June ballot, voters shot down the treaty 53.4 percent to 46.6 percent.Ireland's rejection of the treaty in the June 12 vote froze plans to streamline the 27-nation EU's decision-making process as the accord requires the approval of all member states. Foreign Minister Micheal Martin said the government would decide whether to hold a second vote before a meeting of EU leaders in Brussels on Dec. 11-12.It wouldn't be the first time Ireland has been down this road. Irish voters in 2001 rejected the Nice Treaty, the EU's current, more limited governing treaty, fearing it would end the country's military neutrality. The EU offered assurances to Ireland, helping the “yes” side to victory in a second referendum a year later.“We have looked at a variety of alternatives,” Martin said in an interview with state broadcaster RTE. Research “has shown up a range of issues people were concerned about.”A survey carried out for the government and published in September said that 42 percent voted “no” because of a “lack of knowledge, information, understanding” and around 33 percent expected the treaty would introduce conscription. Some 16 percent said they were concerned about issues “related to loss of power and independence.”Ireland was the only country to hold a popular vote on the treaty. It replaced the bloc's planned “constitution,” which was rejected by voters in France and the Netherlands in 2005.The Irish Times poll of 1,000 people was carried out by TNS/mrbi on Nov. 10 and Nov. 11. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percent.(Source: Bloomberg)