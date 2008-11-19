Slovak president meets his Greek counterpart in Athens

Slovak President Ivan Gasparovic during the first day of his official visit to Greece on Tuesday (18th November) said that he sees great room for co-operation between Slovakia and Greece not only in the economic sphere, but also in science, education, culture and sport.

Gasparovic, after talks with his Greek counterpart Karolos Papulias, said that the two presidents agreed on the need to intensify meetings between top officials. Gasparovic said that Greece could invest more in Slovak hotels, recreation and healthcare, and especially in spas.The presidents also agreed on the further expansion of the EU and on Kosovo. ""Here we found very similar opinions - that these issues have to be resolved in a manner that will be advantageous for Europe in the future,"" said Gasparovic, adding that further talks with Russia are also needed.Papulias stated that the discussions also included problems concerning the ratification of the Treaty of Lisbon and the question of good neighborly relations between European countries. At the same time, opinions were exchanged on solutions to the global financial crisis.The Greek president expressed his confidence that the meeting will give Slovakia and Greece an impulse to develop relations and co-operation in all spheres. He also accepted an invitation from Gasparovic to visit Slovakia.Meanwhile, Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Baska and his Greek counterpart Evangelos Meimarakis signed several agreements, including a Memorandum of Understanding between the two governments on co-operation on armaments and the defense industry.(Source: SK Today)