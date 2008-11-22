Oil price drop threatens world investment, Total says

PARIS (Bloomberg) -- The drop in crude prices is threatening investment needed to boost global oil production, Total SA Chief Executive Officer Christophe de Margerie said.

“Lots of smaller companies who are having problems raising funds can’t invest,” he said at a stock market conference in Paris on Friday. There will be less money spent on new projects to raise oil production around the world, he said.Safety issues for oil workers in Iraq and Nigeria are also a barrier to raising output, he said.De Margerie dismissed as “false” any suggestions that a project with Saudi Aramco to build a refinery at Jubail has been delayed or canceled. “We are in talks with contractors and we have told them they have to lower costs,” he said.Total, based in Paris, and Saudi Aramco have said they plan to start production by the end of 2012 at their 400,000 barrel-a-day refinery in Saudi Arabia. Analysts have warned refinery projects around the world could be delayed as oil demand drops due to the economic downturn.Total has said production growth in the next decade will come from deepwater fields in Africa, heavy-oil ventures in Canada and liquefied natural gas projects. The company forecast its share of output from all projects at almost 3 million barrels of oil equivalent a day by 2016, based on a “$100-a-barrel scenario,” according to a presentation in September. De Margerie has described the target as a “challenge.”Total plans to keep its investment strategy in place and continue paying “strong dividends” in spite of the financial crisis and sharp drop in oil prices, de Margerie said. The company has stopped buying back shares, he said.In the long term, de Margerie said crude prices will rise, making investment worthwhile in projects such as the Shtokman field in Russia and Canadian oilsands.“In 30 or 40 years there won’t be enough oil to satisfy demand and this is why prices will rise,” he said.