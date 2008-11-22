S. Korea's military teed off with golfing officers: officials

SEOUL (AFP) – Dozens of South Korean military reservist officers face punishment for playing golf while supposedly on duty, officials said.

The defense ministry said 15 officers were sent to military courts while 40 others have already been punished.""They were all found to have played golf frequently while on duty,"" a spokesman told AFP.The move followed a one-month investigation, he said, declining to give details.The 680,000-strong regular armed forces are backed up by three million former soldiers who face eight years of reserve duty after finishing their obligatory military service.Golf has gained popularity in South Korea, which has several world stars in the sport. But it is still seen in some quarters as a sport for the idle rich and for people seeking to peddle influence.In 2006 Prime Minister Lee Hae-Chan stepped down after a golf outing with businessmen sparked a criminal investigation into alleged influence-peddling.In 2007 South Korea's air force chief resigned after playing golf while the country was mourning the death of a Korean soldier in Afghanistan.The private Leisure Industry Institute estimates the number of golfers at more than two million in a total population of 48 million.