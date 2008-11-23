Lopez, Verdasco put Spanish in Davis Cup driving seat

MAR DEL PLATA, Argentina (AFP) – Feliciano Lopez and Fernando Verdasco put Spain in the driving seat in the Davis Cup final Saturday, beating Argentina's David Nalbandian and Agustin Calleri 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 in the doubles to give their country a 2-1 lead in Mar del Plata.

The Spanish, champions in 2000 and 2004 and runners-up on three other occasions, had hardly dared hope of going into the final day leading after world number one Rafael Nadal had to cry off through injury.But Lopez, having Friday stunned number one Argentine Juan Martin del Potro 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 after Nalbandian had thrashed David Ferrer in straight sets, once again shone as the visitors overcame an inauspicious start to tough out what may prove to be the decisive rubber.While Argentina sweat on the fitness of groin strain victim Del Potro, who may have to cede his place in the return singles to Jose Acasuso - for whom Nalbandian stepped in Saturday - Spanish skipper Emilio Sanchez Vicario was elated.“That was a hard-earned win. All kinds of emotions were present in the third set - we thought we'd sunk ourselves and then we won an incredible tiebreak,” said Sanchez Vicario as the Spanish first let slip a 5-1 lead then came back from 1-5 down in the breaker before pocketing the final set comfortably.“It was virtually a miracle how we won that tiebreak,” said Lopez, who is having a dream final.Verdasco was equally ebullient as the Spanish set themselves up for what would be a famous triumph given the absence of Nadal.“I'm not certain if that was the best match of my career but in doubles, definitely,” said Verdasco, who could be preferred to Ferrer in Sunday's reverse singles against Del Potro - or Acasuso before Lopez goes up against Nalbandian.Worryingly for Argentina, in the last 36 years of Davis Cup finals, only three times have the doubles victors not gone on to win the title.Both of the two opening sets were as tight as the scoreline suggested, Nalbandian and Calleri both producing some pinpoint serving - including winning 100 percent of points on second serve - to get their noses in front 7-5 in 47min after Vardasco double faulted in the 11th game.Nalbandian then closed out the set after he first managed to stave off a triple break point.But the Spaniards, both lefties, came roaring back and pinched the second by the same margin, aided by Calleri fluffing a smash and then a backhand volley long to give the visitors the decisive break in the 12th game.In the third set, it looked as if the Spanish tandem would rue letting slide a 5-1 lead.Verdasco strode up to serve out and a Nalbandian return into the net brought up a first set point.But Verdasco produced a double fault as the hosts closed the gap in the seventh game and Lopez then dropped serve in turn, midjudging a volley on a ball which was going out in any case as the Argentines forced their way back to 4-5.That sparked such emotion among the home fans that it brought a warning from the umpire of a potential penalty unless they calmed down.A Calleri hold made it 5-5 and two further games went with serve to force the tiebreak.This time it was Argentina who threw away the early initiative gained as they streaked 5-1 clear only for Nalbandian to miss a volley before Verdasco produced a clean winner and then Calleri netted a forehand to gift the Spanish a 2-1 lead.With Nalbandian tiring visibly by the point the Spanish snatched a break in the fifth game and then also broke Calleri in swift succession to move out to 5-2.With the Argentines wilting, Verdasco produced a brutal serve to finish them off in 3hr 18min and 400 flag-waving Spanish fans exulted.Before the start, legendary former Argentine star Guillermo Vilas received a Davis Cup Award of Excellence having starred in the event for a record 14 editions, including the 1981 final loss to the United States.The Argentines also lost the 2006 final in Russia but were determined to land their maiden trophy in this their first final on home soil.