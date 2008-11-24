Arsenal name Fabregas as captain

LONDON (BBC) — Arsenal have named 21-year-old Spaniard Cesc Fabregas as their new captain, replacing defender William Gallas.

Gallas, 31, was stripped of the captaincy for Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Manchester City following controversial comments about his team-mates.But Wenger revealed the Frenchman will play in the Champions League against Dynamo Kiev on Tuesday.Wenger said: “Fabregas will be the captain, permanently. I do not have to explain to you why.”Gallas was widely criticized for publicly accusing some team-mates of in-fighting, insulting behavior and lacking bravery.His captaincy has been under scrutiny since a game against Birmingham last season when he kicked an advertising hoarding and remained on the pitch for several minutes following the final whistle after Arsenal conceded a late leveller.He was left out of the squad for Saturday’s humbling defeat and forced to train on his own in London, but was back in the fold for Sunday’s training session and is set to win back his place in the side.“Gallas will play on Tuesday, but Cesc will be the captain, I have made that decision,” said Wenger.Asked if he thought he had made a mistake over the appointment of Gallas, he said: “No, I do not regret making him captain in the first place.”