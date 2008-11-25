“Persian Miniatures” published in Spain

TEHRAN –- The Spanish publication company Editorial Casariego has recently released “Persian Miniatures” (“Iluminaciones Persas”) in Madrid.

Comprising 200 pages, the book depicts about 100 miniature paintings by Iranian prominent artists.Each painting is accompanied by Persian texts of poems by Hafez, Sadi, Ferdowsi, Rumi, Omar Khayyam, Attar, Jami, Nezami, and several other poets, which have been selected and translated into Spanish by Spanish translator Clara Janés and Iranian scholar Ahmad Taheri.“Due to its power of expression, the variation of its colors and elegance, everybody finds Iranian miniature quite fascinating,” Janés told the Persian service of IRNA on Monday.“The world of Iranian miniatures is from the world of wisdom, in which metaphysical perceptions are expressed through art,” she added.Janés praised Taheri’s efforts in publishing the book, adding, “His acquaintance with Persian poetry has deepened the profundity of the book.”Over the past decade, many works in Persian classical and modern literature have been translated into Spanish in a collaborative effort by Janés and Taheri.