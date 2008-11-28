Iran sets up solo trade fairs in Algeria, Turkmenistan

TEHRAN – Iran set up two exclusive trade fairs in Algeria and Turkmenistan, on November 27 and 28, respectively.

In the Algeria fair, some Iranian companies active in the fields of auto parts, medicine, carpets, and textile are showcasing their latest products and achievements.Iranian Commerce Minister Mas'ud Mirkazemi and his Algerian counterpart El Hachemi Djaaboub attended the opening ceremony of the fair.According to IRIB, the event is open until November 30.Also, Iran’s third exclusive fair opened in Ashgabat Exhibition Center on November 28 and will run for three days.IRNA reported that Iran’s ambassador to Ashgabat and the Turkmenistan’s chamber of commerce and industries chairman attended the opening ceremony.Fifty Iranian firms active in the fields of industry including food, construction material, automotive, home appliances, medical instruments, and packaging display their products in the expo