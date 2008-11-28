Thai protesters braced for battle

Thai opposition protesters occupying Bangkok's two main airports say they are prepared to defend themselves against any police operation.

A protest leader at the domestic Don Mueang airport said the demonstrators would ""fight to the death"".Emergency rule has been declared around the two airports, where thousands of passengers have been left stranded.Prime Minister Somchai Wongsawat has vowed to act to end the protests amid a long-running political struggle.The protesters have occupied both Suvarnabhumi international airport and Bangkok's Don Mueang airport for a couple of days.""We are not afraid. We will fight to the death, we will not surrender and we are ready,"" one leader, Somsak Kosaisuk, told supporters at Don Mueang airport on Friday.""If they crack down on us we will come back with more protesters.""On Thursday Somchai said police would be assisted by some military units to end the protests.Correspondents at the airport say baton-wielding protestors have been handing out goggles and helmets and setting up first aid stations in anticipation of a raid.Hours after Somchai's statement, government spokesman Nattawut Sai-Kau said police had been told to remove the protesters ""as soon as possible"" in a ""peaceful manner"", the Associated Press news agency reported.""Firstly, the police should open negotiation with the protester. If they refuse to go, police should do whatever is necessary to open the airports on the basis of non-violence,"" he said.Protesters from the People's Alliance for Democracy (PAD) have occupied a government complex in the capital for months, and declared at the beginning of this week that they were embarking on the ""final battle"" of their campaign to unseat the government.The country has been in political turmoil since former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was ousted in a military coup in 2006.The PAD -- a loose alliance of royalists, businessmen and the urban middle class -- claim that the government is corrupt and hostile to the monarchy.They also accuse it of being a proxy for Thaksin, who remains very popular among Thailand's rural poor. (Source: BBC)