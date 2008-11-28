25,000 gardens now nature havens

More than 25,000 people have worked to transform their gardens into wildlife reserves, according to the RSPB.

The gardeners took part in the charity's Homes for Wildlife project which offers tailored advice on how to turn gardens into nature havens.People made on average 12 changes, including offering seed mixes, growing nectar-rich plants and planting dense bushes, the RSPB said.They said wildlife is increasingly dependent on our gardens for food.Over last 30 years house sparrow numbers have declined by 65%, starlings by 73% and song thrushes by 50%, the RSPB reported.The charity said this decline meant these birds are now all ""red-listed species of conservation concern"".Richard Bashford of the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) said: ""It's fantastic that people are so committed to making their homes and gardens wildlife friendly.""Through Homes for Wildlife, we're trying to reverse the alarming declines of familiar birds such as house sparrows, starlings and song thrushes - large numbers of these birds make their homes in our gardens.""He said the efforts of gardeners in the scheme would help secure their future.The charity said more than 50,000 people have taken part in Homes for Wildlife scheme, and more than 25,000 told them about their gardens.Of these more than 90% said attracting birds and insects to their gardens is important to them.A spokesman added: ""The fifth most popular activity - growing plants in tubs to attract insects - shows that regardless of size or shape of garden everyone can take part.""More than 4,000 people took action on balconies or in gardens smaller than squash courts. In even a tiny space, you can make a real difference for wildlife.""(Source: BBC)