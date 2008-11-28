LBO boom’s last vestiges would disappear with BCE deal’s demise

The C$52 billion ($42 billion) purchase of BCE Inc. by private-equity firms may collapse, erasing the last vestiges of a leveraged-buyout boom that ground to a halt almost 18 months ago.

BCE said that the takeover may unravel following auditor KPMG’s opinion that the parent of Bell Canada, the country’s largest phone company, would be insolvent once saddled with $39 billion of new and existing debt.The acquisition, announced in June 2007 and set to close Dec. 11, would have been the second-biggest LBO behind the 2007 purchase of energy producer TXU Corp. by KKR & Co. LP and TPG Inc.The BCE deal, led by Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, Madison Dearborn Partners LLC and Providence Equity Partners Inc, is the biggest remnant of a record $1.42 trillion of LBOs in 2006 and 2007. Its demise would be more evidence of how private-equity firms have shifted from multibillion-dollar buyouts to shopping for distressed companies amid a dearth of financing and a deepening global recession.“BCE is really an Old World transaction,” said Randy Schwimmer, senior managing director and head of capital markets of New York-based Churchill Financial LLC. “In the New World, private equity buyers are looking to tease out value wherever it can be found, whether that’s in smaller new issues, distressed paper or mining their own portfolios.”Blackstone Group LP, the world’s largest private-equity firm by assets, is seeking to buy distressed debt through its GSO Capital LP arm, which it acquired earlier this year. Commitments to distressed funds rose 28 percent to $33 billion during the first half of the year, according to London-based researcher Preqin Ltd.“Everything is different now,” said Randal Stephenson, senior managing director at New York-based Pali Capital Inc., which advises companies on mergers and acquisitions. “Bell Canada was a full-value, premium-priced deal. No one’s willing to do the sorts of things they did six months or a year ago.”Announced private-equity deals have dropped more than 70 percent to $202 billion so far this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The biggest transaction this year was the $7 billion stake bought by investors led by TPG Inc. in Washington Mutual Inc. That investment evaporated five months later when the U.S. government seized Washington Mutual’s assets, wiping out the TPG-led group’s $2 billion in equity.The lack of deals results from a dearth of Wall Street financing. Private-equity firms relied on banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc. and Merrill Lynch & Co. for loans and bonds to fund transactions. Eager to reap the fees for arranging such financing, banks competed to provide buyout firms with the best terms, including the ability to pay off debt by issuing more debt, or so-called covenant-lite loans, that made defaults less likely.Those banks stopped making new commitments in August as subprime-mortgage defaults triggered an aversion to other types of debt, including leveraged loans, a staple of LBO financing. Wall Street firms were left holding more than $350 billion in committed loans they’d expected to sell to investors, according to fixed-income research firm CreditSights Inc. in New York.At least $55 billion of LBOs have fallen apart since last year. The botched transactions include J.C. Flowers & Co.‘s agreement to buy SLM Corp., the student lender known as Sallie Mae; casino operator Penn National Gaming Inc.‘s deal with Fortress Investment Group LLC; and KKR’s plan to buy Harman International Industries Inc.Citigroup, based in New York, and Frankfurt-based Deutsche Bank AG agreed to lead the financing for the BCE deal, which totaled $34 billion, according to government filings. The lack of financing makes new deals difficult, and private-equity firms are struggling to put their record-setting buyout pools to work. Blackstone, manager of the world’s biggest buyout fund at $21.7 billion, teamed with Bain Capital LLC and NBC Universal to buy The Weather Channel for about $3.5 billion in July.Blackstone executives have acknowledged that financing for deals that size isn’t available as potential investors hold on to cash. “You had a situation with a rising tide for a while,” said Paul Schaye, managing director of New York-based Chestnut Hill Partners, which helps private-equity firms find deals. “Now the water is completely gone. All the boats are sinking.”The remaking of Wall Street, with banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley getting government money and converting to bank holding companies that are subject to stricter regulations, may further delay a return to dealmaking.(Source: Bloomberg)