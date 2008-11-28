World manuscript data bank project stopped

TEHRAN -- World manuscript data bank project has been stopped, the project’s program manager Nasser Golbaz told MNA on Friday.

The administrative organizations have not cooperated in the project and Iran’s Book House, which was project’s sponsor also withdrawn. The project has been overlooked since the opening day and its activity has ground to a halt now, he added.“In the last five months, I followed up on two important administrative organizations namely Iran’s Book House and the Iran National Library and Archive (INLA) but unfortunately, it was not effective,” he mentioned.INLA and Iran’s Book House jointly undertook the project but the Book House withdrew as sponsor of the project, he mentioned.“I proposed that state-run organizations should be involved in the project at the opening ceremony but I was almost certain at the time that in the future, my proposal would be ignored,” he said.The data collected include manuscripts available in Iran up to March 2008 which had not been processed in the last nine months. The data bank should update information on national and international manuscripts on a timely basis, he lamented.The first world manuscripts data bank was launched concurrently at INLA and the House of Book in early August 2008. With help of Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, Iran’s Book House, Miras-e Maktub Institute and INAL, Golbaz has collected information on world manuscripts over the past 9 years.Some 280,000 records have been registered in the data bank so far and each record contains over 2,000,000 fields. It contains information on the place where each manuscript is preserved.It is possible for researchers and academics to search information on bibliographies and manuscripts which are available at libraries located in North America, Europe, Arab countries and Asia via www.aghabozorg.ir.