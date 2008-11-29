Warning of measles epidemic risk as cases rise sharply

Britain is at risk of a serious measles epidemic breaking out in the near future, the Health Protection Agency warned, after a sharp increase in the number of children infected.

The agency reported 1,049 confirmed cases in England and Wales during the first 10 months of this year, the highest total since a new system of monitoring the disease was introduced in 1995.The agency said the increase was due to a lower take up of the combined measles, mumps and rubella jab over the past decade. Parents were scared by research, which has since been discredited, suggesting that children given the jab were more likely to develop autism.Dr Mary Ramsay, an immunization expert at the agency, said: ""There are now a large number of children who are not fully vaccinated with MMR. This means that measles is spreading easily among unvaccinated children. There is now a real risk of a large measles epidemic. These children are susceptible to not only measles but to mumps and rubella as well.""The 1,049 confirmed cases of measles in England and Wales during the first 10 months of this year compared with 990 for the whole of 2007, 740 in 2006 and 78 in 2005. Ramsay said parents now have more confidence in the MMR jab and more than eight out of 10 children are receiving one dose of MMR by their second birthday: ""But we shouldn't forget that the children who weren't vaccinated many years ago are at real risk."" Research carried out by the agency suggested there was ""a real risk of a large measles outbreak of between approximately 30,000 to 100,000 cases"", the majority in London.Ramsay added: ""Measles is a very serious infection as it can lead to pneumonia and encephalitis, even in healthy children. It is highly infectious, and can be passed on without direct contact, before the rash appears.""In August the chief medical officer, Sir Liam Donaldson, urged NHS primary care trusts and GPs to offer catch-up immunization to reduce the risk of a measles epidemic.The NHS in Cheshire is to begin a mass vaccination next week after tests confirmed 19 cases, with a further 49 children being treated for probable measles.Guy Hayhurst, consultant in public health at Central and Eastern Cheshire primary care trust, said: ""We identified 10,534 children who had no record of full MMR immunization and wrote to their parents to seek consent for them to be vaccinated in school. We hope that by doing this we will halt the current outbreak in its tracks, or at least severely curtail it.""(Source: guardian.co.uk.)