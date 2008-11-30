Minister 'quits' over Mumbai attacks

Indian Home Minister Shivraj Patil has submitted his resignation in the wake of Mumbai attacks, Indian TV reports.

The move comes with the Indian government under growing pressure to explain why it was unable to prevent the militant strikes.Wednesday's gun and bomb assault on India's commercial capital left at least 195 people dead and 295 injured.There is as yet no word on whether the minister's resignation has been accepted.The BBC's Chris Morris, in Mumbai, says many people want their own government to look into the failure of intelligence which allowed the events of this traumatic week to unfold with such bloodshed.Earlier, Pakistan expressed concern about rising tensions with India following allegations that gunmen who attacked Mumbai had Pakistani links.Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari offered full cooperation with India and his government denied any involvement in the deadly attacks.Indian troops killed the last of the gunmen at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel on Saturday. (Source: BBC)