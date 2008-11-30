ThyssenKrupp 4Q profit increases 38 percent

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) -- Steelmaker ThyssenKrupp AG said Friday that higher orders and sales pushed its net profit up 38 percent in its last fiscal fourth quarter — but it gave no forecast for the current fiscal year, citing global economic uncertainty.

Duesseldorf-based ThyssenKrupp said its net profit for the July-September period rose to euro726 million ($937 million) from euro526 million a year earlier.Quarterly sales rose to euro13.8 billion from euro13 billion. Earnings before interest and taxes rose a sharp 61 percent to euro956 million from euro592 million. Overall order intake rose 14 percent to euro13.7 billion from euro12 billion.However, ""due to increasing uncertainty on financial and real markets, no quantifiable forecast for the fiscal year 2008-2009,"" is available, the company said in a statement.ThyssenKrupp nevertheless insisted it is confident for the future. ""We are firmly convinced that the growth strategy we launched in 2005 is right,"" Chief Executive Ekkehard Schulz said. “The financial crisis might cause delays, but the long-term success of the company will remain unaffected.”For the full fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, ThyssenKrupp said net profit was up 4.5 percent to euro2.3 billion from the previous year's euro2.2 billion.Full-year sales increased to euro53 billion from euro52 billion. Order intake was also up slightly to euro55.2 billion from euro54.6 billion.The company said its main steel business saw orders increase by 10 percent in the fourth quarter, to euro3.3 billion from euro3 billion a year earlier. However, order intake was a little lower at two other units.ThyssenKrupp's stainless steel business saw orders decline to euro1.58 billion from euro1.64 billion. Orders at its elevator business were down to euro1.3 billion from euro1.4 billion.Shares of ThyssenKrupp were up 2 percent at euro15.83 in Frankfurt trading.