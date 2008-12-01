Some elements trying to damage Iran-Iraq ties: diplomat

TEHRAN, Dec. 1 (MNA) – Iran’s acting charge d’Affaires in Iraq, Kazem Forutan, says some U.S. and Iraqi elements are trying to disturb the relations between Iran and Iraq.

“Sometimes the United States and occasionally the Iraqis bring about problems,” he told Mehr News Agency.For example, he said, “Bothering the pilgrims is an attempt to damage the relations between Iran and Iraq.”The diplomat was referring to the recent problems created for Iranian pilgrims in Iraq.Every day about 3,000 Iranians visit holy shrines in Iraq.------- Efforts underway to obtain release of diplomatsU.S. troops stormed the Iranian consulate in northern Kurdish city of Arbil on January 11, 2007 and arrested five diplomats under the pretext that they were fomenting violence in Iraq.“These people are still captives of the United States’ forces and the efforts are underway to obtain their release,” Forutan explained.The charge d’Affaires also went on to say that no new promises of cooperation have been received from Iraqi side in regard to freeing the diplomats.Forutan also said the U.S. has fulfilled none of its commitments so far on efforts to release the diplomats.He said the embassy will spare no effort to obtain an immediate release of the diplomats.“Our diplomats are the captives of the United States and we must pursue the issue.”Elsewhere in his remarks, Forutan stated no date has been determined for the next round of talks between Iran and the U.S. on Iraq.HK/PA END MNA