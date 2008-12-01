Hurdler Rawlinson plans comeback

LONDON (BBC) — Former Commonwealth Games hurdles gold medallist Chris Rawlinson has revealed his ambitions to race for Australia.

Injury forced the 36-year-old to retire after the 2006 Melbourne Commonwealth Games and he went on to marry and coach Australian world champion Jana Pittman.With Australian citizenship imminent, the Rotherham-born athlete said: “I’m just going to ride the wave and see what happens.”“It should be a motivator for the other Australian 400m hurdlers.”Rawlinson became 400m hurdles Commonwealth champion in Manchester in 2002.But now he is looking to wear the Australian vest, and has the approval of UK Athletics and Athletics Australia in his bid to represent Australia at the World Championships in Berlin next year.Rawlinson is likely to begin racing again in January and referring to the stiff competition in the Australian camp, he added, “I’m sure they won’t want to get beaten by a 36-year-old.”His wife, Jana, is now back in full training after missing the Beijing Olympics with a toe injury and said she was in full support of her husband.“He just wants to enjoy it again and he figures that while I’m running, he might as well do it too,” she said.