Image of the Year exhibit to open at IAF

TEHRAN -- The Iranian Artists Forum (IAF) will be hosting two giant events: the “Image of an Artist” documentary film festival and the “Image of the Year” exhibit on December 4.

In a press conference held here on Sunday, Seifollah Samadian gave some details about the program and said, “All the entries to the sixth edition of the Image of the Year exhibit are divided into two categories of Youth and Free, with each divided into the three fields of photos, cartoons, and graphic designs.“Over 30,000 photos were submitted to the secretariat from which 1050 were selected for the exhibit,” he added.Samadian also emphasized that over 70 cartoonists took part in the event of which 25 were selected by the jury to display their works, adding, “Eight top cartoonists will also be honored during the program.”Kambiz Derambakhsh, Masud Shojaei, and Hadi Heidari are the jury members at the cartoon section.“At the graphic design section, over 250 participants submitted works and the jury selected 25 of which nine will be honored,” he explained.Several other sections including “Sports” and “Taking Photos of Photographers” are also added to this year’s event.He also indicated that one day of the exhibit is dedicated to “the day of photography” in which photographers get together and in which the activity of the photographers over the past 30 years will be reviewed.At the “Image of an Artist” documentary film festival over 150 works of short films, documentaries, video art, and animations are selected by the jury and 50 more works selected from Tehran’s Cinéma Vérité Festival will go on screen, Samadian concluded.The program will continue through December 19 at the forum which is located on Musavi St., off Taleqani Ave.