Medvedev visits old ally under shadow of attacks

MOSCOW (AFP) – Russian President Dmitry Medvedev on Thursday visits India, a traditional ally of Moscow from the Soviet era, with the deadly Mumbai attacks overshadowing talks on tightening economic and military ties.

Medvedev, whose country is the biggest supplier of military hardware to New Delhi, is expected to discuss deals for Moscow to build new nuclear reactors, on his first visit to India as president.But the trip is set to be dominated by the brutal Mumbai attacks, in which militants left 188 people dead in coordinated strikes on hotels and business centers in India's financial capital.Russia was swift to condemn the attacks. Medvedev, in a telephone call Sunday with Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, voiced his support for India's action against the militants and vowed greater anti-terror cooperation.“Both sides stressed their intention to interact in the anti-terrorist area,” the Kremlin said.The Russian leader's visit, which was planned well before the attacks, is due to last until Saturday, according to the Kremlin.US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is due to visit India on Wednesday but Medvedev appears set to be the first foreign head of state to visit the country after the bloodshed in Mumbai.The strong ties between Moscow and New Delhi date back to the 1950s. Their continued strength contrasts with the sometimes prickly relationship between Russia and India's longtime foe Pakistan.Medvedev's visit is expected to provide evidence of continuing cooperation, even though Russia is concerned that India could be turning towards other military suppliers.Russia remains India's main provider of weapons, accounting for 70 percent of Indian military equipment.But late deliveries and commercial disagreements have prompted New Delhi to look increasingly to Western suppliers and in particular Israel. Russia and India are now looking at ideas to jointly develop weapons.Indian officials have said the two sides are expected during the visit to sign a deal for Russia to build four nuclear reactors at Kudankulam in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.Moscow is already building two 1,000-megawatt light water nuclear reactors at Kudankulam and can now construct the new stations after a group of nuclear supplier states in September lifted a ban on India shopping for nuclear technology.Another issue of concern has been the sale by Russia to India of a Soviet-era aircraft carrier, the 44,570-tonne Admiral Gorshkov, which is being refurbished by a Russian firm.The sale has been marred by the a price dispute, although Indian officials have said the sale will be completed in 2011 for an undisclosed sum.Ties between New Delhi and Moscow blossomed after the death of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin, starting with the visit of Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to Moscow in June 1955.The high point of Soviet-Indian ties was the 1971 signing of the Treaty of Peace, Friendship and Cooperation, which committed both sides to giving no assistance to any party that launched an attack on the other.The tradition of strong ties has carried on into the post-Soviet era with defense cooperation still a key priority, even though India strikes a careful balance by also having a close relationship with the United States.