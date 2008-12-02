Nikbakht among most popular players

TEHRAN -- Persepolis striker Alireza Vahedi Nikbakht has been selected as one the most popular players, according to a poll by the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS).

IFFHS members and editorial boards from over 70 countries across all continents have selected the candidates from their own and other countries for the public’s vote for the most popular active footballer in 2008.The 100 candidates come from 58 countries on all football continents. Spain (7), Brazil (6), Argentina (5), Italy (5), England (4), Germany (4), Russia (4) and Mexico (4) have the most candidates, followed by France (3), Portugal (3) and Turkey (3).After the team’s performance, a player’s popularity is the most important factor in drawing crowds to the media and TV screens. In 2007 some 2.7 million IFFHS users cast their votes.Vahedi Nikbakht, Persepolis’ current top scorer, is one of Iran’s most popular player. He sits in sixth place in the rankings, bagging 69.916 votes.Interim result:1. Óscar David Suazo (Honduras) Sport Lisboa e Benfica 196.0792. Mohamed Aboutreika (Egypt) Al-Ahly Cairo 159.9553. Marcos (Brazil) SE Palmeiras São Paulo 86.9544. Rogério Ceni (Brazil) São Paulo FC 84.1415. Faisal Agab Sido (Sudan) Al-Merreikh Omdurman 72.5096. Alireza Vahedi Nikbakht (Iran) Persepolis Tehran 69.9167. Dario Srna (Croatia) FC Shakhtyor Donetsk 18.6498. Yasser Al-Qahtani (Saudi Arabia) Al-Hilal FC Riyadh 10.1739. Vladimir Bystrov (Russia) FC Spartak Moscow 9.00310. Alessandro Del Piero (Italy) Juventus FC Torino 8.063