Esteghlal iconic player returns soon

TEHRAN -- Esteghlal iconic midfielder Mojtaba Jabbari will return to his team training in the next 10 days.

Jabbari, who is currently on crutches because of knee injury, will start his training in the next 10 days, according to Esteghlal’s physiotherapist Amin Norouzi.Jabbari was injured against Zob Ahan football team in the 13th week of Iran Professional League(IPL) . He missed Qatar-Iran friendly match and the match with UAE in the 2010 World Cup qualifiers which took place in Dubai on November 19.Amir Ghalenoei’s side is runner-up at the end of the first half of IPL season.