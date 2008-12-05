TEHRAN – Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani has warned regional Arab countries of the colonialist powers’ efforts to undermine their national sovereignty.

Addressing worshippers at the Friday prayers, Larijani criticized Middle East Arab states for serving the interests of certain Western states.“We have not forgotten that in (Iranian year) 1366 (1987) some Hajj pilgrims were martyred and some regional states made a huge mistake and supported Saddam and radical movements and allowed the United States to use their countries as its bases.”“Some time ago, an Arab leader admitted that they had made a huge mistake in giving 40 billion dollars in war aid to Saddam… However, the same country is once again making the same mistake about Palestine.”“Now we see that one of the region’s Arab countries has turned into a base for the U.S. ground forces and another country has become the base for the U.S. navy and air forces,” Larijani lamented.“Why Islamic countries get provoked by the United States and take military action against each other?...Why they allow the U.S. to use their soil as a military base in a way that they do not know what kind of (military) equipment the U.S. has entered into their country.”Larijani also accused the bullying powers of seeking to dismember Arab states.“The Iraq crisis and the problems America is facing have made it postpone dismembering the Arab countries for now, but there are rumors that the U.S. has some plans for certain Arab states and these countries should be on alert.”He said the U.S. President-Elect Barak Obama’s promise of change will not apply to Washington’s strategy on the Middle East.“Regional countries should not think that the change of parties in the U.S. ruling structure would make their situation better; this is a great mirage because parties change there and maybe tactics change but their policy of taking control of the region does not change.”