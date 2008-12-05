BRUSSELS – EU foreign policy chief Javier Solana on Friday said that international efforts to eliminate nuclear weapons from the Middle East should also target Israel’s nuclear arsenals.

“We want a Middle East nuclear-free zone and when I say the Middle East it includes Israel too… India and Pakistan have also been under the EU’s sanctions for a long time over their nuclear activities,” Solana told a group of Iranian journalists in Brussels.The UN Security Council has issued four sanction resolutions against Iran for refusing to halt its uranium enrichment program. Iran insists that its atomic activities are only aimed at generating electricity for a growing population.Solana stressed that the EU is seeking a “diplomatic” solution to Iran’s nuclear standoff with the West.“During the prolonged negotiations between Iran and the EU over the nuclear issue, the European Union raised clear questions about Iran’s activities and expected clear answers. There have been ups and downs in the two sides’ relations. We want a diplomatic solution therefore the Islamic Republic should guarantee that its program is peaceful.”Solana said the EU supports civilian utilization of nuclear technology. “We have no problems with a program which is about producing energy and have repeatedly said that we contribute to such programs.”He stated that the EU is still waiting Iran’s response to an updated package of incentives offered by six world powers in exchange for Iran curbing uranium enrichment.The offer of trade and other incentives proposed by the six - the United States, China, Russia, Germany, Britain and France - was presented to Iran by Solana in a bid to resolve the dispute over Tehran’s nuclear program.The package says formal negotiations on the offer can start as soon as Iran suspends uranium enrichment.Solana expressed hope that Iran will respond to the package by the yearend.He ruled out speculations that the transition of power in the United States will influence the sextet’s stance on Iran.“We want a diplomatic solution to Iran’s issue but the problem is that we have not yet reached a solution and we cannot continue negotiations eternally. We do not have a problem with Iran generating electricity. This is Iran’s right. But we want transparency…continuing uranium enrichment…is an issue which must be treated seriously.”“We want Iran to guarantee that its program is only for gendering electricity. It is to the benefit of both sides that we reach an agreement,” Solana stated.He rejected accusations that the European Union is making decisions under the influence of the United States. “The EU makes decisions after conferring with all members. We sometimes agree with the U.S. on some issues and sometimes disagree with it; but the U.S. does not impose anything on us and we make decisions independently.”He said the European Union is seeking to resolve Iran’s nuclear issue through the “freeze for freeze” initiative which would involve Tehran freezing expansion of nuclear enrichment in return for world powers halting moves to add to four rounds of UN sanctions already imposed.Solana said he will likely hold fresh negotiations with Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Saeed Jalili next week